Ministry sends team to probe John Tallach High sex party

By Andile Tshuma

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has sent a team to John Tallach High school to investigate an incident in which 10 pupils are alleged to have held a sex party at the headmaster’s residence.

Matabeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu said the team is expected to conclude their probe by Monday. “A team from the ministry was on the ground at the school today. I am away on work-related business in Binga. However, they are going to submit a report whose findings I will be able to share on Monday,” said Mr Mpofu.

He said parents of the affected children had gone to the school for the disciplinary hearings but could not be drawn to say whether pupils were back at school or remained at home pending investigations.

The PED urged parents to be calm and promised that the ministry was going to do a thorough job in protecting minors and ensuring justice is served.

The 10 pupils from the Presbyterian Church-run school on the outskirts of Bulawayo were sent home on Tuesday after they were allegedly caught having a sex party at the headmaster’s house. The headmaster’s child is alleged to have organised friends to host the orgy on Saturday.

Five pairs of pupils in Forms 3 and 4 were busted enjoying themselves on Saturday afternoon at the residence after alert matrons realised that some girls were missing from their hostels.

The School Head, Mr Bonakele Ncube, referred questions to the PED and accused the chronicle of soiling the image of the school when contacted for comment.The Chronicle