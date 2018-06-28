Maradona blasted for middle finger gesture

Argentine legend Diego Maradona was blasted on social media for his crude middle finger celebration as Argentina secured qualification for the Soccer World Cup Round of 16 by beating Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Marcos Rojo’s late winner in a 2-1 win over the Super Eagles ensured that Argentina avoided an embarrassing group-stage exit.

At the final whistle a seemingly inebriated Maradona celebrated wildly in the stands while showing two middle fingers towards the pitch in a dramatic win for his country.

The World Cup winner received strong backlash for his actions with many calling his actions unbecoming for one of the greats of the game.

Former England stars and fellow pundits Rio Ferdinand and Gary Linker blasted his antics with the latter calling him a “laughing stock.”

Ferdinand said: “His career as a football player on the pitch was up there with the best, but unfortunately there are moments like this that do arrive. It is not nice to see that.”

Lineker added: “There’s Diego Maradona celebrating. I think there’s a danger he’s becoming a laughing stock I’m afraid.

“(He’s) let himself down with that celebration. You understand how he’s euphoric, but this kind of reaction . . . really, Diego?” — AFP.