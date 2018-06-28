DJ Stavo’s plans to dance with Bulawayo fans before Asia tour

By Langalakhe Mabhena

After a successful outing in Gweru at the newly opened Pablo’z Club and VIP recently, popular DJ Stavo will be making his way to Bulawayo on Saturday for a show at Crystal Night Club.

This will be his last show in the city before he kickstarts his tour of China and Asia

DJ Stavo will be accompanied by long time friend.DJ Ash Styles and supported by Crystal Night Club resident DJs Prince Eskhosini, Kead Wikead, Crystal Night Club and Becks.

Ash Stylz said they will arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon and fans must be prepared for an epic performance from the Ngicel’ Uvume hit-maker.

“Stavo and I will arrive in Bulawayo on Saturday afternoon. He loves his Bulawayo fans so much and that’s why we didn’t hesitate to make a date there with his fans because his style of music is greatly appreciated in the city.

“Fans should therefore expect an epic performance,” said Ash Stylz.This show will be special as DJ Stavo was last in the city last year around this time where he wowed crowds at a show at Club Connect .

Ntando Ndlovu Crystal Night Club marketing consultant said the show afforded DJ Stavo a chance to party with fans here for the last time before he leaves for Asia.

“DJ Stavo will be going on an Asian tour next month and this is the perfect opportunity for him to have one last dance with his fans in Bulawayo,” said Ndlovu.

He said they had invited the renowned DJ as he is an internationally recognised wheelspinner whose brand Crystal Night Club wants to be associated with

.“Crystal Night Club wants to set a very special standard with regards to entertainment and associate with brands of a similar calibre.

DJ Stavo presents just that – he’s an internationally recognised DJ and one of the country’s leading entertainers.

”Entrance to the show is pegged at $5.“For those who want to experience the comfort which comes with the Crystal VIP section, they’ll have to buy drinks which amount to $100,” said Ndlovu.

Meanwhile, DJ Stavo will be part of the Nzenza Payard Tour with ExQ, DJ Tamuka and Judgement Yard taking place in Hangzhou, Wuhan and Beijing pencilled from July 6 to 8. The Chronicle