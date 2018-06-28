Chamisa summons rebel party members

By Nqobile Tshili

Advocate Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T has summoned 40 defiant members standing as independent candidates in the coming elections to a meeting.

The meeting, insiders said, is meant to convince the independents not to contest in the election and it will be held today at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

Disgruntled MDC-T members fielded themselves as independent candidates ahead of the country’s harmonised elections set for July 30.

Some of the senior MDC-T members running as independent candidates include Bulawayo Mayor Martin Moyo and Harare West MP Jessie Majome who have publicly claimed that the party failed them.

In an interview yesterday, MDC-T national chairman Mr Morgen Komichi said all the 40 independent candidates have been summoned to a crucial meeting to be held in Harare.

He said those who will fail to attend today’s meeting will accept the party’s decision in absentia.

“We have called all of them to Harare where we will address them. Whoever will not withdraw will know their fate tomorrow and we have invited all people that have stood as independent candidates,” he said. The Chronicle