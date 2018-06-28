Aspiring MP wants town status for Macheke

By Victor Maphosa

National Assembly independent candidate for Murewa South constituency Mr Noah Mangondo has promised to lobby for Macheke to be given town status if he wins the seat in next month’s harmonised elections.

Mr Mangondo lost to Cde Joel Biggie Matiza during zanu-pf primary elections and registered as an independent, effectively expelling himself from the ruling party.

Addressing residents during a rally held in Macheke on Sunday, Mr Mangondo said Macheke should be a town and all necessary services should be accessed easily.

“I promise you, if you vote for me, Macheke will be a big town,” he said. “I will lobby tirelessly for a town status and for industries to come here.”

Mr Mangondo said Murewa South constituency would be turned into a tourist destination and everyone would benefit.

“We all know that this area is beautiful,” he said. “It can be easily converted into a tourist destination and everyone will benefit, that is business, and as you know the President of Zimbabwe is saying ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’, so I also say Murewa South is open for business.”

He called on Government to build more schools in farming areas, saying some of the classrooms were in a sorry state.

Mr Mangondo called on his supporters to heed the call by President Mnangagwa for a peaceful election.

“There is no need to be violent comrades,” he said. “You all know what you want and those who do not know must be told not beaten, we are all Zimbabweans at the end of the day.” The Herald