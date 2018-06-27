Zimfest Live 2018 beckons

By Vongai Mbara

The highly anticipated Southern African music and arts festival, Zimfest Live, will return in August for its 16th year in celebration of Southern African music, art and culture.

Scheduled for August 11 at Kempton Race course in Surrey, London, the festival is set to bring together people from across the cultural spectrum to celebrate the true Southern African culture.

Dubbed as one of the largest Southern African summer celebrations, Zimfest will this year feature award-winning Zimdancehall ace, Killer T.

Killer T who recently released his third studio album, “Mashoko Anopfuura” has been receiving rave reviews and has already created a buzz amongst his UK fans.

Rapper Stunner as well as popular rock band Kamikaze Test Pilots which features members from Sungura Magic and Limpopo Groove are also lined up to perform.

In a statement Zimfest promised a festival which would surpass previous years’ standards, offering diverse genres that would appeal to a broader audience.

“We have returned to put on a fun-filled and memorable event where we can come together to appreciate and celebrate the essence of our heritage through music and the arts,” read the statement

The outdoor family orientated festival will also feature a mix of established and rising DJ acts and artists performing on three stages.

“This year we are upping the ante and are looking forward to hosting another event that brings the southern African community together for a day of music, food, dance and our all-inclusive BBQ”.

Zimfest last year featured music from megastars like Jah Prayzah, afro-rock fusion band, Evicted and Zee Guveya and the Heritage band, among others.

The organisers intimated that there are several more acts still to be announced and will be revealed in the coming weeks. The Herald