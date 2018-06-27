South Korea knock Germany out of World Cup

Germany had progressed past the group stage of the World Cup sixteen times in a row, but booked themselves a premature exit this year after losing to South Korea in stoppage time.

Kim Young-gwon’s 92nd-minute goal, awarded after a video assistant referee decision, left four-time winner Germany on the brink of elimination.

Then six minutes into stoppage time, with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in the opponents’ half, South Korea gained control of the ball, launched it forward and Son Heung-min tapped into an empty net to score the second and seal Germany’s fate.

It is the first time since 1938 that a Germany or West Germany side has not advanced beyond the first section of the tournament, as Joachim Low’s side finish bottom of Group F.

The opening half saw a much-changed German side, with former talisman Thomas Muller starting on the bench, performing with a lack of quality that has defined their tournament.

In the second half the world champions were better and had plenty of attacking chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net.

South Korea’s goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo was dominant throughout, in particular denying Leon Goretzka a 48th-minute header which was on its way to the bottom left corner if not for the keeper’s quick hands.

Centre-back Mats Hummels missed an open goal header in the 86th minute in what was Germany’s best chance to grab a winner. The result meant that Mexico survive and will progress to the last-16 despite their 3-0 loss to Sweden, who go through as the group winners. BBC Sport/ Telegraph