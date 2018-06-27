Michael Jackson’s father dies aged 89

By Samantha Masters | Express UK |

JOE JACKSON, who is the father of Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 89. It comes just two days after the anniversary of his superstar son’s death.

According to TMZ, the music manager passed away at 3.30am in Los Angeles.

Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for comment. His son Jermaine Jackson has been updating his 188,000 Twitter followers about his dad’s health in recent weeks.

And, according to The Mirror, the 63-year-old said this week: “He doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside – that’s our only intention in his final days.”

Earlier this week, Jermaine also tweeted: “On the new story re Joseph. I’d like to be clear: I’ve no problem speaking up when it comes to the welfare of this family, but a journalist called me with information he clearly already had about my father. I confirmed certain details but “revealed” nothing.

“2: My father’s health is not good, but “dying” is a harsh word chosen by headline writers, not me. For however long he has left, my mother, siblings, and relatives want to be with him, without hindrance.”(sic)

Jermaine previously revealed the family knew nothing about his sickness and said they were barred from seeing the patriarch for four days after they discovered he was unwell.

He told the Daily Mail: “No one knew what was going on.

“We shouldn’t have to beg, plead and argue to see our own father, especially at a time like this. We have been hurting.

“We were not being told where he was and couldn’t get the full picture, even from the doctor. My mother was worried sick.”

Last week, Joe uploaded a post of what appears to be him looking at a sun set.

He captioned: “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see.

“The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Joe’s reported death comes just two days after the death anniversary of Michael Jackson, who died in 2009.