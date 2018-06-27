Man fatally assaults stepson (4)

By Wimbainashe Zhakata

A 35-year-old man fatally assaulted his four-year-old stepson with a stick last Tuesday after he soiled his clothes with mud.

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of the minor from Muswere Village under Chief Makoni, who died after his stepfather beat him with a stick all over his body until he was unconscious.

Insp Kakohwa said: “On June 19 at around 3pm, Munyaradzi Nyika went to the garden, which was a few yards away from the homestead, accompanied by his four-year-old stepson.

“While at the garden, the boy was playing and spoiled his pants with mud. This did not go down well with Nyika who got angry and beat the little boy with a stick all over his body.

“He continued with the assault until the boy became unconscious and ordered a bystander, Defala Nyika, to take the unconscious boy home.

“Upon arrival home, Nyika lied to his wife, Precious Taruvinga (30), that the boy had fallen from a washing sink before he was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital in Hwedza where he was pronounced dead upon admission.” The Herald