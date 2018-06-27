Luke Petros still believes

By Onward Gangata

ZIFA Central Region Division One side Whawha coach Luke Petros is confident his side can end their three-game winless run in order to regain control of the promotion race. The Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services-owned side recorded another 1-1 draw at the weekend when they were held by Vumbachikwe in Gwanda.

Previously, Petros’ side had been held to similar 1-1 draws by TelOne and Shesham FC in the their last two matches.

The weekend’s result meant that Whawha could not take advantage of log leaders ZPC Munyati’s 2-2 draw with TelOne.

After 11 matches, ZPC Munyati are top of the table with 18 points while Whawha, who have a game in hand, are in second with 17 points.

“As of now, I am not worried; it’s a spell we are going through and a point is much better than nothing,” Petros said of the three draws.

“We have a very good side, the depth is OK and we are one game away from the mid-season break and every team up to position eight or nine has a chance.

“So it’s a marathon and we are happy with our squad given the opportunity that the gap with ZPC is still narrow.”

FC Platinum U19 dropped to fourth as a result of their inactivity while Tongogara were the biggest winners this past weekend with a 2-0 win over Ivan Hoe to jump into third position on the log with 17 points. DailyNews