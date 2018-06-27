Local play ‘Liberation’ for SA festival

By Kundai Marunya

Following a successful showcase at the Sadc People’s Summit last year, renowned production house Savanah Trust will take their multi award-wining play “Liberation” to SA. This time around they stage at the National Arts Fringe Festival in Grahamstown from July 2 to 5.

Savanah Trust director Daniel Maposa said performing at the festival is a dream come true

“Every serious theatre maker wishes to be part of this festival at one time in their performing life,” he said.

“Getting there is really an achievement and we are delighted to be part of the festival. It is not only about performing but learning and gaining exposure as well.”

Set in the present day Zimbabwe, “Liberation” is a daring artistic meditation on the meaning of liberation in post-colonial Africa. It romps in the vanguards of liberation, the spirits of our war heroes and what they may think of how we have safeguarded our independence.

“This play is Africa’s call for cleansing, re-imagining new heroes and new action,” said Maposa.

“Liberation falls into the realm of those plays that speaks truth to power as it tackles head on difficult questions to the African crisis.”

Since its première in 2016, “Liberation” has toured different cities in the country including Mutare and Bulawayo. Before leaving for Grahamstown, the play will stage two shows in Masvingo at Charles Austin and Mucheke Hall today and tomorrow respectively.

“Besides performing in the standard theatre spaces like Charles Austin, we will also stage performance at Mucheke Hall because we believe that there are some who cannot make it to the theatres but really want to watch the play,” said Maposa. “This will also expand our audience reach.”

“Liberation” also staged at the annual Harare International Festival of the Arts (HIFA) last month drawing a decent crowd.

Among its many achievements, the play scooped three gongs at the National Arts and Merit Awards (Nama) namely the Outstanding Actress, Outstanding Actor and Outstanding Theatrical Production last year.

“Liberation” was also adapted for radio broadcasting on Capitalk 100.4 FM earlier this year. Maposa said the play continues to grow artistically.

“We have added different things on the set and props in our desire to keep it growing and this is evident in how the play is being received locally.” DailyNews