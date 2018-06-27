Great hopes on Billiat in Kaizer Chiefs No 11 jersey

Khama Billiat is set to be handed the legendary jersey number 11 at Kaizer Chiefs. The 28-year-old forward put to bed speculation about his future on Friday when he signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi.

Billiat will don the legendary jersey number 11 for Amakhosi in the new season.

“Billiat will wear jersey number 11 at Chiefs in the new season. The club bosses offered him the number and he was happy and agreed to wear it,” a source revealed.

The iconic number was made famous by stars such Nelson “Teenage” Dladla, Jabu “Shuffle” Pule, Emmanuel “Scara” Ngobese, Abia Nale and Knowledge Musona. All these stars achieved big with the club.

Billiat’s agent, Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport-Management, didn’t want to comment about the news linking Billiat with the jersey.

“The right people to answer your questions are Kaizer Chiefs. I can’t be making announcements for Chiefs,” Ngobeni said.

Billiat will combine with Leonardo Castro, with whom he formed the famous CBD (Castro, Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly) attack at Sundowns.

Dolly, who is now plying his trade in France with Montpelier, will be the only one missing.

Billiat will square up to his former teammates even before the season officially opens as Chiefs take on Sundowns in the inaugural pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup on July 21 at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs’ communication manager Vina Maphosa didn’t want to give anything away about the jersey number that they will be offering Billiat.

“Jersey presentation is a very special announcement. You can’t just reveal that. If I tell you now, what are you going to write when we have the press conference? I hope you understand,” Maphosa said evasively.

Chiefs are looking to end their three-year barren run in the new season.

The club hasn’t won a trophy since the 2014/15 campaign.

They are also pushing hard to gain the services of a top class coach to take over the position that was left vacant by Steve Komphela.

Komphela left upon the team’s defeat by Free State Stars in last season’s Nedbank Cup semi-final with three matches of the campaign remaining.

– The Mercury