Grace Mugabe, son enjoy Singapore

By Bridget Mananavire

While many Zimbabweans have been wondering how the former first family have been of late, it has come out through various pictures that former first lady Grace Mugabe and her son Robert Jnr have been keeping fit by jogging.

The two were taken pictures and videos while running in a botanical garden in Singapore, where former president Robert Mugabe is apparently seeking medical attention.

Grace was pictured looking fresh and toned in her training gear (black tights, white Nike sweater black trainers and Adidas visor).

She was spotting her signature curly hairdo and even went on to do a peace sign while standing in front of a small waterfall in the park.

In another picture the former first lady is shown with Robert Jnr and another guy who seems to be a friend of her son. The two boys were wearing Nike T-shirts while Robert junior and his mother stood huddled together and the other guy squatted in front.

In the other picture it shows them now taking a breather while sitting on a bench, holding their liquids, while Grace is seated in the middle.

Robert Jnr also posted the video of the run on his Instagram page, however, not showing his mother in the video.

But the unmistakable voice of Grace could be heard in the background talking about some dry area with stones and aloe vera.

The videos showed the beautiful gardens and animals in the park.

Grace who turns 53 next month previously revealed that she loves to exercise saying she loved playing local music while training.

She mentioned Willis Watafi whom she said she knew from the days of Africa Revenge and Edith WeUtonga whom she even called on stage to help her sing. Daily News