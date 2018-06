Community erupts after missing child’s body found in shallow grave

Members of the community in De La Rey Street alerted the search party to soft soil on the ground at a house in the street.

Upon investigation, searchers discovered the unidentified body of a child in a shallow grave. While police were questioning a male who lives at the address, community members became aggressive and made an attempt to harm the 25-year-old man.

The man has been arrested and is expected to appear in a Mitchells Plain court soon.

The crowd pelted police with stones and petrol bombed the house where the grim discovery was made. There are also reports of live ammunition being fired by members of the public.

Police used teargas, rubber bullets and flash bombs to disperse the angry mob who has razed the house where more than a dozen people lived. A charge of public violence is being investigated.