Community erupts after missing child’s body found in shallow grave

Mitchells Plain community members reacted with fury when the naked body of a six-year-old missing girl was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a house in De La Rey Street, Eastridge, on Sunday.

Six-year-old Stacey Adams was reported missing at Mitchells Plain police station by her grandmother on Sunday afternoon.

The child was last seen on Saturday morning when she left her grandmother’s home to visit her mother, who lives in a Wendy house in the same street.

SAPS members, assisted by the Neighbourhood Watches, Street Committees, Sector Crime Forum members and the Community Policing Forum immediately launched a search for Stacey.