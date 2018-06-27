Church leader jailed for raping sister-in law

By Thupeyo Muleya

A 50-year-old self-styled prophet from Magwazhuri Village in Beitbridge’s Ward 5 has been jailed 20 years for raping his 14-year-old sister-in-law and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the offence.

William Ncube was accused of repeatedly raping his wife’s younger sister since November last year until his arrest in January this year.

Ncube’s trial before Matabeleland South senior regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira was full of drama as he would occasionally fall into a trance during which he would ask for divine intervention.

There was no joy from above after Mr Dzira convicted him on the strength of State evidence after a full trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Nomathemba Sayi told the court that in November last year, Ncube and his family, including the complainant, relocated from Mwenezi to Beitbridge.

She said while in Beitbridge, the complainant was sharing a bedroom with Ncube and other children.

The court further heard that during the night, Ncube would sneak into the juvenile’s blankets and rape her.

He would threaten her with death if she screamed during the rape or alerted anyone about it.

Miss Sayi said the sexual abuse came to light on January 2 this year.

She said on the day in question, Ncube had locked the girl in the house after raping her and only opened the door when she requested to go to the toilet.

According to the State, the girl managed to escape after pretending to go to the toilet and alerted sister to Ncube’s ex-wife, who reported the matter the police. The Herald