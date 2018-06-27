Chipanga confident of winning MP seat

By Vasco Chaya

Sungura musician Hosiah Chipanga is optimistic of becoming the next Member of Parliament (MP) for Dangamvura-Chikanga constituency in Mutare after the harmonised elections scheduled for July 30. The Dangamvura-Chikanga seat is being contested by several aspiring candidates drawn from Zanu PF, MDC Alliance and MDC-T.

Chipanga who successfully filed his nomination papers on June 14, told the Daily News on the side-lines of his City Sports Bar concert in Harare on Monday that his popularity will do the trick.

“I’m banking on my popularity and I know it will do the trick. I can say I have already won judging with the response on the ground.

“My phone is inundated with calls from all corners of the country, not just in Mutare. People in Mutare are so excited about my decision to join politics and they have assured me that I will win smart,” the Kwachu-Kwachu hit maker said.

“I wish I could have contested the presidential seat and I am convinced handaizoshaya wanguwo wekurova ipapo, (I could outshine some presidential candidates),” the Kwachu-Kwachu singer said.

Chipanga is planning to launch his campaign through musical concerts in the constituency.

“Very soon I will embark on free concerts or galas in the area, where everyone is invited and then I will reinforce my vision of a better Zimbabwe,” he said.

“I have covered much of the ground through music. People know what I am standing for hence once I am voted into power I will start to implement the vision.”

Unlike other politicians who promised the electorate food on the table and jobs and good infrastructure, Chipanga is promising to connect people to God.

“The problems we are facing as a country are spiritual. They need God to address them hence I have got the solution. Try me and you will understand what I mean,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chipanga shared the stage with other local musicians in Harare and these included Faheem Somanje, Franco Slomo, Simon Mutambi, Benjamin Chidewe, Eunice Magumbo, Tendai Chimombe, Ngosimbi Crew and Talking Guitars.

Dressed in an all-white robe, Chipanga mesmerised the fully packed joint with his popular songs such as Vatsigiri Vangu and Makomborero among others. DailyNews