Axed Chirambadare not comimg home

By Ricky Zililo

Axed Kaizer Chiefs’ midfielder Edmore Chirambadare will not be returning to Zimbabwe, at least for now, with his management team working round the clock to get him a team in the South African league.

Michael Ngobeni, Chirambadare’s manager who recently facilitated Warriors’ midfielder Khama Billiat’s move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Kaizer Chiefs, said he is working “round the clock” to get the left-footed ex-Chicken Inn midfielder a club.

“We are working hard to make sure we get Chirambadare a job here in South Africa. He is a brilliant and quality player who I believe deserves another chance to blossom. Changing an environment will certainly bring the best out of him,” Ngobeni said.

Chirambadare’s handler has been knocking at Baroka, Maritzburg and Golden Arrows’ doors with the hope of getting a deal for the player.

Baroka, home to Zimbabwean attacking midfielder Talent Chawapiwa who is linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, as well as Golden Arrows who lost winger Kudakwashe Mahachi to Orlando Pirates, are possible clubs that could sign Chirambadare.

Chirambadare found himself in the cold at the beginning of the month when Kaizer Chiefs announced that they were terminating his contract with those of Keagan Buchanan, Tsepo Masilela, William Twala and Sibusiso Khumalo.

The former Chicken Inn midfielder, who joined the Soweto giants in 2016 on a three-year deal, was released with a year left on his contract, with Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung saying: “We are terminating the contracts of Twala, Buchanan, Chirambadare and Khumalo.

These players are immensely talented, but couldn’t find their form with us. We do not want to keep a good player inactive and that’s why we will allow them to express their talents elsewhere.”

Chirambadare struggled to explode at Kaizer Chiefs where he was voted the club’s Most Improved Player in his maiden season. He joined Kaizer Chiefs alongside striker Mitchell Katsvairo, who has since disappeared into oblivion, having been shipped out of the Naturena-based club for Tanzania last year. The Chronicle