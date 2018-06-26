World Cup reporter Julia Guimaraes’ fury at on-camera kiss attempt

A Brazilian sports reporter fought back after a man tried to kiss her while she was doing a live report from the World Cup in Russia.

Julia Guimaraes was in Yekaterinburg on Sunday at the Japan v Senegal match when a man approached her and tried to kiss her while she was on air.

She dodged the kiss, and told him never to behave like that towards a woman.

Last week, a Colombian reporter in Moscow was groped live on air at the tournament.

“Don’t do this! Never do this again,” Ms Guimaraes shouted at the man, who can be heard apologising in the video.

“Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right.

“Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.”

The TV Globo and SportTV journalist tweeted that she had never experienced this in Brazil, but that it had happened twice to her in Russia during the tournament.

She told Globo Esporte the incident was “awful” and made her feel “helpless, vulnerable”.

“This time, I responded but it’s sad people don’t understand why people feel they have the right to do that.”

She said she had been harassed during the opening game of the World Cup between Russia and Egypt in Moscow.

In March, female Brazilian sports reporters spoke out about the sexual harassment they suffer in the course of their work.

They launched a campaign showcasing incidents of being kissed and gropedby fans and athletes during on-air broadcasts, which they called #DeixaElaTrabalhar (“Let her work”).

Ms Guimaraes told Globo Esporte that harassment did happen a lot in Brazil, though it had not happened to her in her native country. – BBC