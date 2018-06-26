Unlicensed kombi conductor jailed

A 39-year-old unlicensed commuter omnibus conductor who took to the steering wheel and rammed into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver on the spot, was on Friday sentenced to an effective one year in prison. In addition, Clever Mambara was prohibited from driving a public service vehicle for life.

He was facing two counts of driving without a driver’s licence and culpable homicide and he pleaded guilty to the counts.

Magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba sentenced him to a combined 24 months in jail before setting aside 12 months on condition of good behaviour. She then effected 12 months.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Isheunesu Mhiti urged the court to send Mambara to jail.

“Your Worship, the convicted person risked people’s lives by driving without a licence. He was illegally behind the steering wheel. A deterrent sentence is, therefore called for to deter would-be offenders.”

The accident occurred on March 3 around 8am at the 39km peg along Harare-Makumbe Road.

Mambara was driving a commuter omnibus which had bags of cement and one passenger aboard.

The now deceased Edwin Ngwenya was driving a Nissan March with two passengers coming from the opposite direction.

Mambara encroached into the oncoming lane while overtaking and had a head-on collision with Ngwenya. Ngwenya died on the spot while the two passengers in his vehicle sustained serious injuries. — The Herald