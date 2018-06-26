Two dead in bus and lorry crash

Two men have died in a crash between a double-decker bus and a lorry in the Cambridgeshire Fens, police said. Eighteen other people were injured in the accident at about 07:30 BST on the A47 Thorney Road in Guyhirn.

One of the men who died was the bus driver and the other was a passenger.

The East of England Ambulance Service said its crews were “caring for several seriously injured patients” and air ambulance charity Magpas said it treated up to 20 people.

The accident involved a Bretts Transport lorry near the entrance to its depot.

A Bretts spokesman said: “At this stage we are giving the emergency services our full support and co-operation.”

Bus operator First Eastern Counties Bus Company confirmed one of its vehicles was involved, but a spokesman did not comment further.

The East of England Ambulance Service said 16 casualties had been transferred to Peterborough City Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent seven ambulance crews, three ambulance officers, two rapid response vehicles, and a Hazardous Area Response Team. –BBC