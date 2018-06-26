Singer Amanda Sagonda on comeback

By Vongai Mbara

Yesteryear gospel singer Amanda Sagonda is on a comeback after a lengthy absence from the local music scene. Since releasing her previous album “Danai Kwandiri” in 2015, Sagonda has emerged with a brand new single titled: “Mwari Vasinganyadzise” which she said is a special dedication to her late son.

“I dedicate this song to my late son Mandizodza,” she said. “In November I gave birth to a son and he died three days later. It was a very difficult time of my life but God comforted me. He gave me strength and I thank him for being my comforter throughout that painful time.”

The “Mwari Vanoziva” hit maker said she had taken time off recording to balance motherhood and focus on other business ventures.

“I am a very busy woman. I am an entrepreneur, a mother and a wife. I took time off to focus on my family and businesses. Even though I was not recording I was still singing in church so I did not completely stop singing but I am now back in the studio.”

Sagonda is working on her upcoming album which is scheduled to be released this year in August.

“My fans should get ready for new music. I am already in the studio working on my upcoming album which will be released in August. I am still deciding the title and I will be working with different producers,” she said. The Herald