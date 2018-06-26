By Ricky Zililo

Nomadic striker Rodrick Mutuma has found a new home at Castle Lager Premier Soccer League debutants, Nichrut.

The 30-year-old former Dynamos, Bloemfontein Celtics, Caps United, Highlanders and Yadah striker joined the Shurugwi-based outfit last week alongside former Motor Action, Dynamos, Harare City and Mutare City defender Themba Ndlovu.

Mutuma joins Nichrut from Northern Region Division One side Chegutu Pirates, while Ndlovu was on the books of Mutare City Rovers, another side that is fighting for survival.

Nichrut is hard-pressed to climb out of the relegation zone and coach John Nyikadzino hopes their arrival will bring a positive influence to his side, which is languishing third from the bottom of the league table with 13 points from 17 games.

“We have brought on board Mutuma and Ndlovu, who are experienced guys. What we want is to survive relegation and for us to do that we have to get players we believe will fight our cause. If you look at how we faired in the first half of the season, we unnecessarily dropped points and that you can attribute to lack of experience. We still need two more experienced players in our squad,” said Nyikadzino.

Chapungu, Shabanie Mine and Bulawayo City are among the teams in the murky waters of relegation.