D’banj, wife grieve over son

Nigerian singer D’banj and his wife Lineo Kilgrow are mourning the untimely death of their one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III. According to Premium Times, little Daniel reportedly drowned at a pool at D’banj’s Ikoyi residence in Nigeria on Sunday.

The Oliver Twist hit-maker was attending the 2018 BET Awards when the incident reportedly took place. The star took to Instagram early on Monday to confirm the sad news.

“Trying times . . . But my God is always and forever faithful,” he captioned a blacked out image.

Musicians from all over the continent have rallied behind the couple.

Meanwhile, South African artiste Sjava won the “Viewers’ Choice Best International Act” category at the BET Awards. In true Sjava style, the musician was dressed in his Zulu attire to accept the award.

Beyoncé and Bruno Mars won the best female and best male artiste categories. Kendrick Lemar took home the best album award.

Black Panther was named best movie. – DailySun