Butcherman up for murder over hooker

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda man has appeared in court facing a murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his friend to death using a knife in a brawl over a sex worker.

Obadiah Dube (38), who works at a local butchery, allegedly stabbed Passmore Ndlovu of Matshetsheni area on his back following a misunderstanding after they engaged the services of the same sex worker.

Dube was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Nomagugu Ncube, facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to July 6.

Prosecuting, Mr Moses Gondongwe said Dube stabbed Ndlovu on June 21 at around 1AM while they were at Club 626.

“Dube and Ndlovu were drinking at Club 626 Bar when they had a misunderstanding over a woman. Dube then stabbed Ndlovu in the back with a knife that he collected from the butchery and the now deceased died on the spot.

“The matter was reported to the police resulting in Dube’s arrest,” he said. The Chronicle