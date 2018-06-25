The revolution attempted to eat its own children

By Don Chigumba

I want to join the rest of Zimbabweans in condemning the alleged assassination attempt on the life of our President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Several theories have been proposed on who could have been responsible for the bombing in Bulawayo but it is not surprising that all fingers are pointing at ZANU PF and its fragments.

Some say the former president Mugabe was responsible, others blame the military, some G40 and the section of the CIO/police being undermined by the new government.

All these fragments have being working for ZANU PF over the years and I am now forced to agree that ZANU PF is Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe is ZANU PF.

This piece therefore seeks to support the view that ZANU PF is now an addict of ‘bloody violence’ and that ZANU PF/its fragments should take the blame over the assassination attempt of ED.

The use of bombs, fire and car accidents are typical of ZANU PF assassinations before and after independence and historical evidence can testify to this.

On 18 March 1975, Herbert Chitepo was assassinated in Lusaka, Zambia. A bomb (like what happened in Bulawayo) was used to take his life away. It was alleged that a bomb was placed in his Volkswagen Beetle (by unknown people) and took away his life.

When Ndabaningi Sithole was asked on who could have killed Chitepo he said ‘the revolution has eaten its own children’. Sithole was very much convinced that the death of Chitepo was an inside job and ZANU was to blame.

Zanu PF failed to make an investigation (after independence) to ascertain on what could have happened to Chitepo and up to now, only God and ZANU PF know what happened to our fallen hero.

On 26 December 1979, Josiah Magama Tongogara died in what was alleged to be a car accident. There is no conclusion up to now on what happened to General Tongogara, there are also allegations that a bomb could have been used to take away his life.

As I told you before, history tells us that assassinations related to ZANU and ZANU PF are related to either bombs, fire or car accidents. ZANU PF has done little again to exposed the truth behind the death of General Tongogara. Every evidence pointed to the idea that the revolution ate its own child.

On 15 April 2000, another tragedy happened in Zimbabwe, Talent Mabika and Tichaona Chiminya were petrol bombed in Buhera, Manicaland. The culprits are well known and some of them had to die before they face the law.

All of the culprits were known ZANU PF members including the CIO operatives. What the incident vindicated was the used of bombs by ZANU PF to attack their enemies from within and outside. The use of a petrol bomb to Mabika/Chiminya was not different from the attempted assassination of our president ED. This time round, ‘the revolution ate MDC’s children’

On 15 August 2011, Solomon Mujuru could have been assassinated but there is no one arrested over his death and only God and the killers know what happened to him. His body was burnt to ashes but the carpet underneath was not burnt. Surprisingly, despite having a strong CIO and police, the ZANU PF government did nothing to exposed what happened to General Mujuru.

The Gukurahundi was another sad chapter in the history of Zimbabwe, losing 20,000 people was more serious than the 11 September massacre. It was more serious than the genocide in Rwanda and Burundi.

In the case of Zimbabwe, the revolution ate its 20,000 ‘innocent children’ but ZANU PF is refusing to apologies. ZANU PF should know that they tormented a lot of souls in Matabeleland and God will punish them if they do not apologies and call for reconciliation.

Today, ZANU PF is blaming R.G. Mugabe for the murder but one man cannot kill 20,000 alone, something is not adding up.

Conclusion

Every evidence on Bulawayo bombing is pointing to be a ZANU PF inside job. The method of execution is typical of ZANU and ZANU PF techniques (used before and adopted after independence).

Police should not waste time asking people with evidence to come forward, they should study the political environment within ZANU PF and its fragments. This time, the revolution attempted to claim the lives of the presidium.

MDC alliance has proved to be a party of peace and excellence and ZANU PF tried to paint its name by calling it a party of violence while they were trying to cover up for their work of violence.

I want to urge Chamisa and his alliance to remain peaceful and lead Zimbabwe by the grace of god and not the violence of ZANU PF.

Nelson Chamisa should also learn from history, the assassinations of Chitepo, Tongogara, Mujuru, Mabika, Masuku, Chiminya and possibly Tsvangirai should enlarge your wisdom. Nelson Chamisa should watch out for a bomb, if not a bomb, a car accident/fire/injection or women.

Don Chigumba is a mixed methods research specialist can be found on twitter @Donchigumba