SABC boss orders probe into Robert Marawa’s reappointment

Acting SABC CEO Nomsa Philiso has ordered an internal investigation on sports anchor Robert Marawa’s reappointment.

Barely weeks after Metro FM and Radio 2000 listeners celebrated the popular anchor’s return, Philiso is said to have received a barrage of concerns from staff members and unions that proper processes were not followed when the appointment was effected.

Among those who are on the radar of the SABC auditors charged with the investigations include SABC’s new COO Chris Maroleng, acting group executive for sports Marcia Mahlalela and Eben Jansen, who was appointed acting general manager for sports after the removal of Marawa’s Nemesis Orapeleng Lebethe, for their role in Marawa’s return to the public broadcaster. – SundayWorld