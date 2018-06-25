Robbers kill father as he pleads with them to let his daughter go

Police at Hartbeespoort Dam are investigating a murder and house robbery after a 64-year-old man was shot dead on Saturday, North West police said.

“According to information at our disposal, the father and his three daughters had a family gathering and two of the three daughters left afterwards,” Lt-Col Amanda Funani said on Sunday.

“It is alleged that the one daughter, aged 28, stayed behind with the father and was standing outside when three armed men approached her. According to information, the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father.”

The assailants allegedly demanded money and as the father was trying to negotiate with the three men to let his daughter go, they shot him in the chest. He died on the scene.

The daughter managed to escape and get help. The suspects fled with jewellery, two televisions, a laptop and cellphone, and other household items, Funani said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and requested members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects.

African News Agency/ANA