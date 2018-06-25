‘Malema’s remarks sow panic among Indians’

By Bongani Hans

EFF leader Julius Malema’s comments that Indians hated Africans have caused panic in some Indian communities. A community leader in Chatsworth on Sunday slammed Malema, saying his statement was reckless.

“Julius Malema’s reckless statements are creating panic. The questions to be asked is: is South Africa heading towards another Uganda situation where Indians were kicked out by the government,” said Zain Suliman.

Chatsworth residents were attending a meeting addressed by Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Suliman said Malema’s call for expropriation of land without compensation and his claim that Indians hated Africans were cause for concern among members of the Indian community.

“These statements are dividing our communities and are stirring racial tension. The leadership of both communities have worked tirelessly recently to achieve social cohesion,” he said.

Suliman called on the government to take action against Malema for “contributing to the uncertainty in our country”.

Lekota also weighed in on Malema’s comments, saying South Africans should not vote for the young fiery leader.

Campaigning for next year’s general actions, Lekota said: “South Africans must never vote for Malema again. You cannot put in leadership a clique of his thinking.”

Lekota told the small group of Indian and African community members at the Child Welfare Hall that Malema should be thrown into prison until he repents and apologises for his comments about Indians.

Some residents expressed concern that they would lose their land and even houses when land expropriation without compensation implemented. But Lekota said Indians should rest assured – he would use the constitution to stop that.

EFF deputy secretary-general Hlengiwe Hlophe-Mkhaliphi said Lekota was South Africa’s political mistake. “Because he does not see the reality of how the majority of Indians treat Africans in terms of racism, he must retire.”

Political Bureau