Boss Kedha in new television series

Most people know him for his great humour working with PO Box TV as the famed Boss Kedha, a role that has put him on the spotlight in local comedy. But to begin with, Rolland Lunga has always been a talented filmmaker having studied the art at the Zimbabwe Film and Television School of Southern Africa (Ziftessa).

Now he has landed a big role as director of a new television series “Marriage Contract”.

The series which is funded by the Broadcasting Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) under its digitisation programme was written by Francisca Chamunokara, produced by Angela Mabika while Nyasha Manamike is on camera.

It is set in the mining and farming communities of Bindura while almost all of the cast that is drawn from the area will be making their television debut.

Lunga said they are half way through shooting the series.

“We have already shot seven out of 13 episodes,” he said.

He said that working with an all Bindura cast has been interesting.

“I’m very enlightened to having been exposed to such great talent and scenery in Bindura. The community has been very well-coming to the initiative by government and feel honoured to have a production touching wholly on Bindura,” said Lunga. He said institutions especially the Bindura University of Science Education has been very helpful in the making of the series.

In the past Lunga has directed Ma1, a comedy series that screened on ZBC TV between 2012 and 2013. He was also assistant director in the making of a local television drama series 23 Musasa which also screened on ZBC TV in 2012.

Marriage contract is expected to be screened soon on one of the new television stations. The Herald