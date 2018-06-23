US embassy condemns attack on #Mnangagwa

The United States embassy in Harare has issued a statement condemning the alleged assassination attempt on President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Bulawayo this afternoon.

Mnangagwa and Vice president Constantino Chiwenga were unhurt when a device exploded near the VVIP stage at a Zanu PF rally in the White City stadium.

Security personnel, several ministers and co-Vice President Kembo Mohadi were hurt in the blast. The statement from the United States embassy in Harare said:

“We condemn the attack at the ZANU-PF rally in Bulawayo this afternoon. Political violence in any form is unacceptable and contrary 2 the positive progress required to move Zim forward as it seeks to take its place on the global stage. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”