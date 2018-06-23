Mnangagwa survives assassination attempt

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has survived an apparent bomb attack in the city of Bulawayo.

Footage from the blast at White City Stadium appears to show Mr Mnangagwa leaving the stage after addressing supporters when a device went off.

He was not hurt, his spokesman said. But senior officials are among those injured, Zimbabwe media say.

President Mnangagwa came into power last November, ousting his former mentor Robert Mugabe.

The president was in Bulawayo to campaign ahead of nationwide elections due on 30 July.

Presidential spokesman George Charamba issued a statement recalling: “There have been multiple attempts on the president’s life over the past five years.”

The Zimbabwe Herald newspaper reported that Vice-President Kembo Mohadi had suffered leg injuries in the bomb blast, but there is no confirmation.

Other senior officials are also said to have been injured, as well as some of their bodyguards.

