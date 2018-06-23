VIDEO – Explosion rocks White City Stadium during Zanu PF rally….. Mnangagwa and Chiwenga unhurt

An explosion has rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing thousands of people at a campaign rally. According to reports Mnangagwa is unhurt and has been successfully evacuated.

Presidential spokesman Mr George Charamba said: “President Mnangagwa has not been injured and is at Bulawayo State House. Investigations are underway and more details will be given to the public. There have been multiple attempts on the President’s life over the past five years.”

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is also reported to be safe. Several people are said to have been injured but the extent of the injuries has not yet been established. The area around the VIP stage has been cordoned off and security personnel are collecting evidence.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Vice President Kembo Mohadi suffered leg injuries in the bomb blast. Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri was also injured. The two senior Government officials are admitted at a local hospital ( name withheld.)

Several security personnel attached to VIPs are also injured.

Reactions

Journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu on Twitter: “A single explosion has cut Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally short at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. At least three people seen lying on the ground in chaotic scenes captured on camera. Mnangagwa apparently unhurt.

“#MnangagwaBomb Seems video of White City Stadium explosion has been taken down by the internet TV station that had it. “On video, it sounded like a single gun shot, but reports suggest a small bomb near stage just as Mnangagwa prepared to leave. Several people lying down hurt.”

