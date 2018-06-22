Uniformed soldier assaulted after stealing beer

By Andile Tshuma

A soldier in uniform was assaulted for allegedly stealing a fellow patron’s beer at a local night club. Johannes Mademusi of Bulawayo’s Magwegwe suburb was bashed by fellow soldiers who were, however, clad in civilian clothes.

They are alleged to have been disciplining him for his misconduct in army uniform.

The incident happened at Club 263 in Bulawayo.

Other soldiers allegedly forced him to wear a yellow jacket so as to break the full uniform as they felt it was disrespectful to wear the national army uniform at a drinking spot.

The army officer was allegedly too drunk to even recall his force number. He sustained head, face and body and chest injuries following the assault.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident but said she could not comment further as the case had been sent to the courts.

“We received such a matter, however I am not at liberty to comment on the matter as it is now being handled by the courts,” said Inspector Simango.

Club 263 Head of Security Operations Elliot Mukaro said his security team managed to chase the rowdy soldiers out of the club.

“They were becoming a danger to other patrons so we had to chuck them out. The mob that beat him up all claimed to be soldiers and they said he was embarrassing them by getting drunk in uniform and then stealing at a club while in uniform. We told them that their fight had nothing to do with the club so we ordered them to get out,” said Mukaro.

He said the fight continued outside the club until police were called to the scene.

Witnesses said the police were reluctant to arrest the group, saying they knew that the military police would still come and take him from the cells as it has its own police that deals with army officers. Blood stains were still visible at the corner of a nearby building where the fight moved to.

During the fight, the group allegedly smashed Mademusi’s car windows. A video of the assault outside Club 263 has since gone viral on social media platforms Twitter and WhatsApp.

In the video a group of men is seen taking turns to assault the uniformed officer with some holding his hands while others are raining fists and kicks all over his body.B-Metro