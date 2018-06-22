Tuku goes for big day in Nyanga

Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi will tomorrow make his annual journey to Nyanga where he headlines winter festivities at Montclair Hotel and Casino. He will be supported by Alexio Kawara at a concert that will also be a closing ceremony to a golf tournament which takes place at Clairmont Golf Course in the afternoon.

Tuku has performed at the annual concert for many years and attracted people from various parts of the country.

All entertainment focus in Manicaland province will be at the event that has brought together prominent people in the Eastern Highlands area and beyond for important business network and leisure.

Montclair Hotel and Casino marketing manager Busi Tutani said all is set for the event and response has been overwhelming.

“Many golf players have registered for the tournament and tickets for the show have been selling well. We are happy that the event is growing bigger each year. We had a massive attendance last year and this year’s event is promising to be bigger,” said Tutani.

“Tuku is excited about the event and he has promised many surprises. People are phoning us from many parts of the country promising to attend the event and many have also bought tickets. We are inviting all fun-lovers to come and enjoy leisure in this resort town. It is about golf, music and holiday. That is the best experience one can have to refresh over a weekend.”

Professional golfer Ryan Cairns is expected to take part in the golf tournament and many golfers are looking forward to a good time with him.

After a day at the golf course, the players get prizes at an evening ceremony before exciting celebrations explode at the concert.

All previous concerts have left lasting impressions, with Tuku having invited his late friend and South African legend Hugh Masekela to one of the editions.

Other local musicians that have supported Tuku at the concert include Ammara Brown, Roki and Tariro NeGitare.

The ambiance of the Eastern Highlands and the packages that organisers offer during the event have made it a top class affair.

Montclair Hotel and Casino has added a number of other activities to their leisure calendar and will be holding big events quarterly.

However, the Tuku concert and golf tournament remain the biggest draw card and they have promised to package it differently with each edition.

Both Tuku and Alexio have promised memorable acts and it is likely to be a memorable Saturday night. The Herald