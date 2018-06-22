Six nabbed for deadly Hillbrow #CITheist

Six people were arrested after a police officer was shot and killed and two other people injured in a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist on Thursday, in Hillbrow, Gauteng, the South African Police Services (SAPS) said.

Spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said at around 1pm a number of unknown suspects attacked and fired shots at a parked CIT vehicle and fled the scene in vehicles with an undisclosed amount of money.

“As a result of the attack and the shooting, two security guards and two bystanders were wounded,” Muridili said.

“While forensic investigations at the crime scenes continue, we can report that so far, six suspects have been arrested, two of whom were wounded in the shoot-out.”

The Johannesburg Flying Squad, SAPS Hillbrow cluster members and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department responded and pursued the getaway vehicles, Muridili said.

“The suspects started firing shots at the police and they responded. During the shoot-out, a member of the South African Police Service was fatally wounded. As investigations continue, police have so far recovered seven firearms, including rifles and pistols. Three motor vehicles have also been seized.”

Acting National Commissioner of Police, Lieutenant General Sindile Mfazi, has expressed his dismay at the killing of one of our own in blue in a shoot-out with armed CIT robbery suspects earlier today.

The Acting National Commissioner has commended the bravery of the police officers who responded to the scene and on the same note expressed his shock at the killing of a police officer.

“Our members are fearless, they did not think twice before they confronted those brazen criminals. One of our own laid down his life to ensure the safety and security of the inhabitants of this country. With the police’s 72-hour reaction plan activated, specialised dedicated teams are currently combing the scenes and have already made arrests and seized exhibits,” said Mfazi.

“We wish the injured security officers and community members a speedy recovery.”

The police’s management would visit the family of the police officer who died to convey their heartfelt condolences and to offer the necessary support in this time of mourning.

African News Agency/ANA