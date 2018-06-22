Silobela man in court on murder charge

A Silobela man has appeared in court for allegedly axing another man before dumping his body in a disused mine. Jowman Ndlovu (21) of Nkomozabo Village under Chief Malisa in Silobela allegedly struck Nobukosi Nkomo with an axe and a stone in the head before robbing him of $1,50 and a mobile phone.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Kwekwe magistrate Storey Rushambwa and was remanded in custody to June 26.

Mr Rushambwa advised Ndlovu to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on the June 9 at around 9am, Nkomo was on his way to Dlamathuli to purchase some goods.

Nkomo suddenly met the accused along the way who appeared from behind and suddenly attacked him with an axe and a stone in the head and he fell unconscious.

The accused, the court heard, searched and took $1,50 and a mobile phone. To conceal the heinous act, Ndlovu carried Nkomo’s body on his shoulders and dumped the body in an abandoned mine shaft. The body was later discovered by passers-by who followed a trail of blood which led to the mine shaft.

Mr Freddy Ndoro prosecuted. The Herald