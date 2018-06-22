Museveni orders Uganda fingerprinting for all guns

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the National Security Council (NSC) to immediately embark on the fingerprinting of all guns in a bid to curb insecurity.

President Museveni’s order on Wednesday comes in the wake of an upsurge in unexplained murders using guns, the most recent being the killing of Ugandan legislator and ruling party die-hard Ibrahim Abiriga.

Abiriga was sprayed with bullets as he approached his home two weeks ago.

According to President Museveni once fingerprinted, the security organs can be in a position to track a gun used to commit murder or any other crime.

While addressing parliament on the country’s security, President Museveni wondered why the Uganda police had not bothered to fingerprint all guns yet the force has the capacity to test cartridges left at the scene of a crime and know the gun from where bullets were discharged.

The President also said that the government will acquire more scanners for the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to detect illegal guns entering the country.

He said many guns have been brought into the country disguised as common goods and warned that any Ugandan in the habit of under-declaring or concealing imports will be dealt with according to law.

President Museveni has also threatened to arrest those who use social media to send out threatening messages or hate speech, which sometimes results in murders.

“Some people employ this media to commit crime. We are going to acquire capacity to quickly locate the criminal without interfering with other social media users. Why should you hide your identity? We shall locate you. We could have blocked, but why should we blocked everyone? We shall go for only the jigger – not the whole foot”, President Museveni warned. – APA News