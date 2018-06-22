Killer T in debut China tour

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Mbare-bred chanter, Killer T, is set to perform in China for the first time this weekend. The show dubbed “Taunganidza Vanhu” is being hosted by Afro-Asia Entertainment and Media Company who have been credited for helping to push Zimbabwean music into the Chinese community.

The “Dzika Maria” hit-maker will be performing in Hangzhou tomorrow.

He will share the stage with Zimbabwean artistes in China who include, DJ Fyn, DJ Painkilla, DJ Phil and Prosounds.

In an interview, show organiser, Joseph Muwombi said all is set for Killer T’s maiden show in China.

Muwombi said they are hosting Killer T because of high demand for his music from Zimbabweans in China.

“All is going according to plan. We hope to bring every Killer T fan in China for this one big party, hence theme ‘Taunganidza Vanhu’. Fans have been demanding and begging for Killer T for a long time, so as a company we decided to make things happen for them,” he said.

He said Zimbabwean music is on demand in China.

“Our local music has been making inroads here in Chinese Entertainment market because of the growing population of Zimbabweans living in China. It is our hope that we will successfully succeed to make Zimbabwean music more popular as this helps our artistes to diversify their market and try to go global with their art.

“The response to our music has been tremendously well, judging by how many Zimbabwean-born deejays who play in big clubs here are helping to push our content,” he said.

Asked how he can compare the Chinese arts industry to Zimbabwean and what needs to be done to up the game, Muwombi said there is need for support from the Government through cultural exchange programs.

“We are almost there in terms of the arts sector in Zimbabwe.

There is a lot of talent that needs to be tapped. With the help of cultural exchange programmes, the Chinese will understand our arts and culture more.

Our artistes need to produce quality music that can be consumed internationally as music is a universal language,” he said. The Herald