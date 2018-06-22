‘Have more sex to beat cancer’

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

The Cancer Association of Zimbabwe (CAZ) is encouraging men to be sexually active and at least have 21 (climaxes) in a month to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

CAZ information officer Priscilla Mangwiro said this was backed by research that says men who (climaxed) at least 21 times a month had a 33 percent lower risk of prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer is on the rise and besides encouraging men to eat healthy, we now encourage them to be sexually active and at least have 21 (climaxes) in a month as discovered by researchers.

“This does not mean men should have multiple partners, but should stick to one. Twenty one (climaxes) in a month can reduce the risk of prostate cancer by 33 percent as it may flush toxins out of the system,” said Mangwiro.

Mangwiro also encouraged men to at least have three pints of beer in a week and stop smoking to fight cancer.

“Research has also made it clear that men should only drink three pints of beer in a week and women a glass of wine to reduce the risk of cancer.

“Continuous consumption of meat is another major cause of cancer and people should just eat meat which fills the palm of their hand in a week,” said Mangwiro.

She further revealed that sensible things like diet, exercise and regular checkups were the most effective way to keep the prostate healthy.

Mangwiro said more people were dying of cancer as compared to other diseases and infections namely tuberculosis and HIV.

“One in every six deaths is caused by cancer. More females are being affected as compared to men, but for children its vice-versa as more boys are affected as compared to girls.

“People should therefore eat healthy and go for cancer screening regularly as we have realised many people die because of late diagnosis though cancer is not supposed to be killing anyone,” said Mangwiro.

Breast cancer and prostate cancer top the list of causes of death among women and men. CAZ, realising the increase in deaths caused by cancer, has taken it upon itself to raise awareness and educate people on the factors that increase vulnerability to cancer. B Metro