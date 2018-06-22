Gonyeti denies mocking Mai Titi

Comedienne Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya has dismissed allegations that they mocked fellow comedienne Mai Titi over her HIV status confession she made on Facebook in one of their skit with Magi titled Mvura Yakachena posted on YouTube.

Bus Stop TV posted a skit on YouTube whereby Gonyeti was advising Magi to stop crying over her ex-husband or mention things she did for me while they were still together and move on with her life.

This did not go well with some of their followers who believed it was directed at Mai Titi who had previously posted a video telling the world what she went through because of her ex-husband.

“We’re not referring to amai Titi in that skit and would never do that to her because she is part of the family, we work together.

“People have been judging us wrongly and we embrace that as it is part of life and it will never stop us from achieving our dreams.

“The skit was only addressing those women who cry over their ex-boyfriends or husbands success failing to chase their goals,” she said.

Gonyeti added: “As women we should be strong and learn to move on rather than giving men the impression that our lives revolve around them.

“People always have a kind of twisting events into what suits their imaginations, however, they comments really matter for our career.

“Mai Titi was a member of Drama queens and that made her our sister, so people should stop trying to create a rift between us with their comments.” H Metro