Freeman’s One Big Party at PaDziva. . . Popular dancehall chanter turns 30

By Kundai Marunya

Dancehall star Freeman turns 30 today and a massive celebration is set for next week at Dzivaresekwa’s vibrant outdoor hangout PaDziva. Born Energy Sylvester Chizanga, Freeman will today have a private party with family and friends before celebrating with fans and fellow artistes at PaDziva on June 30.

“I thank God for another year of life. I will have a private celebration with family and friends on birthday, but we will have a bigger party next week. I invite everyone to One Big Party at PaDziva next Saturday,” said Freeman.

The event will be under the banner ‘‘One Big Party’’ and will also see other celebrities born in June celebrating their birthdays. PaDziva is located along Kirkman Road and it is becoming a popular outdoor joint that hosts various famous people. Jive Zimbabwe who are proprietors of the venue and the event organisers said Freeman will perform in what they termed a triple celebration.

“We will have a specific Freeman celebration were we will gift him with a cake and sing for him,” said Jive Zimbabwe boss Benjamin Nyandoro. Secondly we will celebrate Freeman as our artistes from Dzivaresekwa. He is a product of our catchment area and is very well celebrated here.”

Freeman is affectionately known as the HKD boss, an acronym of “Hatimire Kusimbisa Dangerzone’’ (Dzivarasekwa). He is credited for the dancehall movement in that area, helping many artists rise to fame, among them top female chanter, Daruler.

Nyandoro said they will also celebrate all those born in June.

“Everyone born in June is invited to come and enjoy while celebrating their birthdays. Of course everyone else is welcome to be part of the event because it is a big party,” he said.

Those in attendance will also get a chance to witness Dzivaresekwa’s upcoming artistes who will come in as opening acts for Freeman.

“We also have MR DZ, an upcoming artist who is well celebrated in Dzivaresekwa. It’s interesting that we have a lot of artists celebrated here but they have not yet made a break on the national stage or city wide stage,” said Nyandoro.

PaDziva, a name coined from shortening PaDzivaresekwa been hosting different artistes at the ‘‘One Big Party’’ every month. In May they had Tatenda Pinjisi as the headline act. The Herald