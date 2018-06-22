Drama after ‘suspicious’ phone call

A Bulawayo man was sentenced to 13 months in prison after he tied his wife’s hands and legs with an electric cable before thoroughly beating her up for receiving a “suspicious” phone call.

Kerina Muruko (24) was given a hiding by her husband Zivai Honest Matasva (33) of Entumbane suburb on 3 May.

The incident was triggered by a phone call which Muruko received in her husband’s presence and later failed to give a satisfactory answer on who had called her.

Matasva pleaded guilty to physical abuse charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Lungile Ncube.

“We were in town when she received a suspicious phone call and when we got home I asked her who had called her but she failed to explain. I checked her phone but she had deleted the number from the call log.

“Since she is my wife, I wanted to know who had called her. I got angry because she started to deny something I had seen. I tied her up and whipped her,” said Matasva.

The State represented by Memory Ndlovu gave its submissions before the passing of the sentence.

“Your worship the accused person assaulted a helpless woman and the weapon he used is barbaric in nature. The State prays that the accused person be granted a heavy punishment that will send a clear message to similar offenders,” stated Ndlovu

Ncube sentenced him to 13 months in prison and three were suspended on condition of good behaviour.

Matasva will serve an effective 10 months in prison. The court heard that on 31 May, Matasva was in the CBD with his wife when she received a phone call.

When they got home he asked about it and she could not give him a satisfactory answer and a misunderstanding erupted.

Matasva got angry and tied his wife’s hands and legs together and assaulted her with a belt and an electric cable several times all over her body.

The woman never reported the matter to the police but they acted on a tip-off leading to Matasva’s arrest.

Muruko was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination. B-Metro