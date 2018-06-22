Denver’s Dembare future uncertain

Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe says Denver Mukamba is still with CAPS United and there are no plans to get him back, at least for this season. Mukamba, who is on a year loan at CAPS United, has been linked with a Dynamos move after going AWOL at the Green Machine.

Chigowe told H-Metro that decisions to get him back into the team are still under scrutiny and only the transfer window period will determine the future of the troubled midfielder.

“Denver is still on loan at CAPS United so will know in a few weeks if he will be back at Dynamos.

“We cannot tell now what will be decided of him but anything is possible,” he said.

The former Zimbabwe Under-17 coach hopes the Glamour Boys will improve in the second half of the season.

“Considering where we stand right now, Dynamos will rise. They will go forward and get good results.

“Even their performance against Highlanders on Wednesday was not bad, it’s just the result that was not pleasing.

“We take great heart from the performance of the team, we appreciate that,” Chigowe said. H-Metro