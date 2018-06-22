Coco WeAfrica releases new EP

By Kundai Marunya

Afro-beat artist Coco WeAfrica (real name Combination Chauya) will tomorrow launch his debut six-track EP titled “Follow Me” at Club 1+1, Longcheng Plaza.

Famed for his previous hit “Mai VaDhikondo”and a couple of singles that did well on the market among them “You” and “Volume”, the musician says he has been learning music and is now ready to conquer the industry.

“Since I released ‘Mai VaDhikondo’ in 2016 and there has been a lot of learning involved. The song unexpectedly became a hit and at that time I was not ready for the fame that came with it and I feel I’m now ready,” said Coco WeAfrica.

“I used to sing for my friends but now I want to bring art from my music.”

On the production of “Follow Me”, Coco WeAfrica worked with four producers namely DJ Tamuka, Chiweda, GMC, and Angelo Pablo. He also collaborated with Andy Muridzo and Nutty O.

“With Andy we did a break up track titled ‘Guvheya’. The song is about that time you realise enough is enough and you no longer trust the person you are in a relationship with so you need to move on,” he said.

Other tracks on the EP include a rendition of Oliver Mtukudzi’s “Perekedza Mwana”, “Pamupaka” and “Cruize Control”.

“Cruize Control”already has a video released on YouTube. Coco WeAfrica said the video is yet to gain recognition.

“I shot the video in South Africa with Nani Chihore, a Zimbabwean based that side who has being doing good work for famed musicians including Nasty C. I think the video is the best released this year.

The only reason it’s not yet popular is because I recently rebranded from Coco Master to Coco WeAfrica which may be confusing my fans,” he said.

He added that he rebranded to avoid being confused with Nigerian star Davido who is also known as Coco Master as he targets the continental market.

“I did a few projects with some of the celebrated South African musicians. I will announce them once they are ready,” he said.

Artists from different genres are expected to freestyle at the launch before proceeding to Club Sankayi for the After-party celebrations. The Herald