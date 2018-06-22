Bossolona!…‘Highlanders coaches to be attached at Barcelona’

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has hailed the Government’s pledge to send his first team coaches for a 10-day attachment at Spanish giants Barcelona at the end of the season.

Bosso won the #VisitZimbabwe exhibition game curtain raiser against Dynamos on Wednesday and their technical staff will travel to Spain with the Harare side’s coaches, courtesy of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and World Class Football Legends’ initiative. Dynamos coaches will be attached at Real Madrid.

Mhlophe believes the Highlanders and Dynamos coaches’ trip will benefit the two clubs.

“As Highlanders we’re grateful to the Government, who invited us through ZTA to participate in a game meant to market Zimbabwe as a safe tourism and investment destination. We believe that partaking in such initiatives doesn’t only help the country, but also expands our brand visibility,” said Mhlophe.

“We’re also grateful to ZTA and the World Class Legends, who saw the need to send our coaches to Spain where they’ll capacitate themselves and return to put their knowledge to good use in the country,” he said.

ZTA chief executive officer Karikoga Kaseke praised Highlanders and Dynamos for being “patriotic”, as they responded to their call to be curtain raisers to the World Class Legends and local legends game meant to market Zimbabwe.

“You can’t ignore what Highlanders and Dynamos have done to market our country. They’re the country’s biggest teams, known beyond our borders and even if they’re not at the top of the Premiership table, they remain giants and popular,” said Kaseke.

“We spoke with the World Class Legends chief executive officer Rayco Garcia and he pledged that the Highlanders and Dynamos technical teams, comprising the head coach, his assistant and manager will go for a 10-day attachment in Spain. They will upgrade their skills through training with the best two teams in the world.”

Garcia had initially said Bosso youngsters, made up mostly of players from their Division One squad, would go for a 10-day attachment, before Kaseke clarified the matter.

“I was impressed by the players from the team which won today. I want to tell you that you can do it,” said Garcia. The Chronicle