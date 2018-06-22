Andy Muridzo’s wife refuses to kiss him

By Takawira Dapi (Photovet)

Andy Muridzo’s wife Amai Keketso refused to kiss him in public saying she will only do so if they wed.

So resolute is Mai Keketso about her sentiments that she would not even hug or cut the birthday cake with her husband of more than three years.

This emerged over the weekend when the Dherira singer held his birthday bash at a local pub. She was not even close to the high table where the cake was being cut but behind the scenes.

Muridzo’s female fans scrambled for the cake and Amai Keketso was never moved by it as her husband was helped to cut the cake by an unidentified woman.

Perhaps Mai Keketso did not want to be mistaken for one of these “fans” and wanted her own moment with the young crooner.

That moment came when she later on appeared on stage and gave two cake pieces to Muridzo.

In an interview with H-Metro on the sidelines of the event, Mai Keketso explained her actions,

“We don’t kiss in public until on the wedding day.

“Even though people were giving us pressure I managed to withstand it.

“I am someone’s wife and I am not searching so I should do things which will earn me respect.

“Happy Father’s Day to my husband Andy Muridzo. I would like to wish my husband good health and more good years together.

“We are happy with what Baba Keketso creates both at home and in the public domain during these trying times.

“I want to urge all wives of public figures to keep on supporting their partners so that they achieve their goals.”

She added: “I wholeheartedly thank all those who contribute towards Baba Keketso’s success,” said Mai Keketso. H Metro