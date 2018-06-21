Suspected poacher shot dead

By Sharon Chigeza

A suspected poacher was shot dead while his colleague managed to escape during a gunfire exchange with Zimparks rangers in the Chipinge Safari area last week. Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“The shooting incident occurred when parks rangers on patrol encountered two suspected poachers. An exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in one of the poachers being shot while the other managed to escape.

“The rangers also recovered cabbages and oranges suspected to have been laced with poison by the poachers. We have sent the fruits and vegetables to the laboratory to establish if the suspected poison could be cyanide,” said Mr Farawo.

A similar incident also occurred in Nyanga last week, where park rangers encountered yet another suspected poacher who, however, managed to escape.

“Our rangers once again were in armed combat with another suspected poacher in Nyanga National Park last week. The poacher managed to escape and the rangers recovered a shotgun with six rounds of ammunition,” said Mr Farawo.

Mr Farawo urged Zimbabweans to desist from illegal activities in protected areas and noted that national parks were no go areas for poachers.

He further advised the public to protect national resources for the benefit of the present and future generations. The Herald