Man hangs self in neighbour’s yard

By Martha Leboho

A man from Mucheke A suburb got the shock of his life last week when he woke up to find the lifeless body of his neighbour hanging from a mango tree in his yard in a suspected case of suicide.

Philip Mugabe (36) was shell-shocked after he bumped into Baison Mpofu’s body after the 39-year-old had hanged himself after reportedly squandering $1 500 entrusted to him by his elder brother.

According to Mpofu’s relatives, he had intimated to one of his nephews that he wanted to take his life after spending his brother’s money.

Mpofu allegedly initially tried to commit suicide at his house but the plan fell through after the rope he had used left him heavily scarred around the neck.

He then proceeded to Mugabe’s house in the same suburb where he hanged himself on a mango tree.

Mugabe got the shock of his life the next morning after coming across Mpofu’s corpse hanging in his yard before making a police report.

The body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem.

Masvingo Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to seek the services of counsellors or community elders instead of taking their own lives after encountering problems.

“We advise members of the public to seek counselling whenever they encounter problems rather than resorting to taking their own lives,” said Assistant Inspector Dhewa. The Herald