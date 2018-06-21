Limping Dynamos to reinforce squad

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos assistant coach Lloyd Chigowe says the team will focus on reinforcing all its departments in the mid-season transfer window period as they eye a strong finish to the season. The Glamour Boys have struggled in the first half of the season, amassing just 20 points in 17 starts, and they are 24 behind leaders FC Platinum.

Though they have won their last two games against Mutare City and Nichrut, they showed some of their frailties after their full-strength were downed 2-3 in penalties by a second-string Highlanders in a challenge match at the National Sports Stadium yesterday. The game had ended in a 1-1 draw in the allotted 80 minutes.

Exciting winger Ray Lunga put Bosso ahead as he slotted home from close range following a nice one-two with another impressive midfield prospect Denzel Khumalo in the first half before Valentine Kadonzvo equalised in the second half to force the contest to the lottery.

Then Bosso keeper, Nedrick Madeya, turned hero as he denied Gift Saunyama, Marvelous Mukumba as well as Panashe Mutasa while scoring one himself to drive the Bulawayo giants to a deserved victory. Dembare have been linked with the unsettled duo of Rodrick Mutuma and Denver Mukamba.

“We played well but we failed to stamp our authority. We need to beef up,” said Chigowe.

“Dynamos is a big institution and we believe we can do well, as we have proved before.

"It's no secret that we are offloading some players and taking others on board.