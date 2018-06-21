Kadoma to install 5 000 prepaid meters

By Blessings Chidakwa

Kadoma City Council is set to install 5 000 prepaid water meters in residential areas following successful completion of a pilot programme in the commercial and industrial areas.

The installation of the smart water meters is likely to improve revenue inflows for the local authority, which is currently struggling to recover more than $40 million owed by ratepayers.

Implementation of the project has been delayed by funding constraints, which are set to be addressed after council applied to Government for powers to borrow at least $1,5 million for the installation of the domestic prepaid water meters.

In an interview recently, Kadoma Mayor Councillor Muchineripi Chinyanganya said council had resolved to borrow funds to pursue the project.

“We have resolved to borrow $1,5 million that will be channelled towards the installation of 5 000 prepaid meters,” he said.

“These would be rolled out in low density areas as we are doing the process in phases.

“The initial phase only targeted commercial areas.”

Councillor Chinyanganya said the project would be cascaded down to both medium and high density suburbs when funds become available.

He added that council was also considering public-private-partnerships.

“We are of the view that a supplier can install the smart meters and start recovering costs along the way as this would be a pay as you use facility,” said Councillor Chinyanganya.

Government has called on local authorities to replace conventional water meters with smart meters after consultations showed the devices ensured increased revenue flows for councils while residents are billed for water used. The Herald